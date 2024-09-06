Cullybackey: motorists advised to avoid Main Street due to overturned trailer

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2024, 08:59 BST
General view of Main Street, Cullybackey. Photo: GoogleGeneral view of Main Street, Cullybackey. Photo: Google
Road users are advised of traffic disruption in the Main Street area of Cullybackey due to an overturned trailer.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

