Cullybackey: motorists advised to avoid Main Street due to overturned trailer
Road users are advised of traffic disruption in the Main Street area of Cullybackey due to an overturned trailer.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for their journeys.
