Motorists are advised to expect disruption when work commences to install a new surface water pipeline in Carrickfergus town centre.

The NI Water project on Castle Street, North Street and Lancasterian Street is being carried out under the Living With Water in Belfast Plan that will create additional capacity in the wastewater network to help support local development and deliver environmental benefits, including reduced risk of out-of-sewer flooding and spills to Belfast Lough.

David McClean, NI Water senior project manager, said: “The work will involve the installation of 260m of pipework and the construction of six new manholes on Castle Street, High Street and Lancasterian Street to reduce the pressure on the existing network. Pipelaying will get underway on Castle Street week commencing 16th September 2024 and pedestrian access to businesses will be provided at all times.”

General view of Castle Street form its junction with Marine Highway. Photo: Google

To carry out the work in the safest possible manner, NI Water advises the following traffic management arrangements will be implemented:

Castle Street (September 16 – 20): A temporary road closure will be in place on Castle Street from its junction with Marine Highway to its junction with High Street for one week. A diversion route will be signposted. For safety reasons, throughout the duration of the works, no vehicles will be permitted through the working area. Pedestrian access will be available at all times. AG Wilson will facilitate deliveries and bin collections.

North Street (Sept 23 – Ocotber 25 ): A temporary road closure will be in place on North Street from the junction of High Street to the junction of Lancasterian Street for approximately five weeks. For safety reasons, throughout the duration of the works, no vehicles will be permitted through the working area. Pedestrian access will be available at all times. AG Wilson will facilitate deliveries and bin collections.

Lancasterian Street (Oct 28 – Nov 15): A temporary lane closure will be in place on Lancasterian Street between North Street and Albert Road, from November 6 for around three weeks. Two-way traffic lights will be in place to control the flow of traffic and access for emergency vehicles will be provided.

David added: “Our contractor, AG Wilson, will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work in the shortest possible timeframe. The dates provided for each phase of work could change depending on progress and AG Wilson will liaise with businesses as the work advances.

“NI Water and its project team from TetraTech and AG Wilson take this opportunity to thank local businesses and wider community in Carrickfergus for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to increase capacity in the town’s wastewater network.”