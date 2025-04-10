Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter closed due to road traffic collision

By Helena McManus
Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:07 BST
Road users are advised the Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter is closed due to a road traffic collision.

Local diversions are in place.

"You're advised, however, to seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

