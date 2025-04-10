Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter closed due to road traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Road users are advised the Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter is closed due to a road traffic collision.
Local diversions are in place.
"You're advised, however, to seek an alternative route for your journey at this time,” a police spokesperson said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.