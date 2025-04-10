Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter reopened following road traffic collision
Road users are advised that the Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, which was closed for a period on Thursday, April 10 has now fully reopened.
Local diversions had been in place earlier on Thursday afternoon following a road traffic collision in the area.
