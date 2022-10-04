Delays 'eased' following Lisburn collision
Motorists are advised that an earlier road traffic collision in the Sloan Street area of Lisburn has now been cleared.
Emergency services had been tasked to the scene with road users advised to expect possible delays.
Providing an update shortly before 11.30am today (Tuesday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “An earlier road traffic collision at the junction of Sloan Street and Young Street has now been cleared.
"Still awaiting for the knocked over traffic signal to be removed.
"Earlier delays in the area have eased.”