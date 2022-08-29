Register
‘Delays expected’ due to traffic light failure in Ballyclare

Motorists are advised of possible delays in Ballyclare due to a fault with temporary traffic lights at roadworks in the town.

Monday, 29th August 2022, 5:33 pm

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “In Ballyclare there are reports that temporary traffic lights at NI Water works on the Hillhead Road around Ballylinney Road/Logwood Road area are not working.

“The contractor has been informed and we are waiting for them to sort this out. Delays can be expected until then.”

