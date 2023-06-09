Motorists are advised to expect delays in the Mallusk area on Satuday due to a youth cycle race.

Belfast-based cycling club VC Glendale will be staging the inaugural Jimmy Watson Perpetual Youth Cup between 10am and 1pm in the vicinity of City of Belfast Playing Fields.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Traffic using the route of Park Road, Mallusk Road, Craigarogan Road, Roughfort Road and Antrim Road should be aware of the event, expect delays and show consideration to participants, supporters and marshals who may stop traffic for short periods to ensure the safety of all.”

The event is open to boys and girls and will have races for U12, U14 and U16 cyclists.

City of Belfast Playing Fields, Mallusk. (Pic Google).

The organisers state that there will be three events per age group, adding that there will be changing facilities, food wagons and an ice cream van at the Playing Fields.