Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being advised of potential delays on a major road in the Macedon area of Newtownabbey.

A lane closure will operate on Church Road from 9.30am on October 7 until 4pm on October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “Council has been informed by the DfI that NI Water will be carrying out meter works. This is expected to affect the entrance of V36.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The anticipated delay will be approximately 5-15 minutes. Allow additional time when planning your visit to the Valley Leisure Centre.”