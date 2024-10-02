Delays expected during Newtownabbey NI Water works
Motorists are being advised of potential delays on a major road in the Macedon area of Newtownabbey.
A lane closure will operate on Church Road from 9.30am on October 7 until 4pm on October 16.
A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council stated: “Council has been informed by the DfI that NI Water will be carrying out meter works. This is expected to affect the entrance of V36.
"The anticipated delay will be approximately 5-15 minutes. Allow additional time when planning your visit to the Valley Leisure Centre.”