Loading...

Delays expected during Newtownabbey parades

Police have warned motorists of possible delays during parades in Newtownabbey over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:43 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to expect some delays and asked to find an alternative route if possible.

“A parade will take place in Ballyduff on Friday (March 25) between 7pm and 9.30pm, mainly in the estate. There will be minimal disruption to Fairview Road during this time.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“In Ballyclare, a parade will start on Saturday (March 26) at 7pm leaving from Mill Road, heading down Main Street around The Square, towards Doagh Road, North End, Rashee Road, Margaret Avenue, Ballyeaston Road, then back down North End, Main Street before finishing.”

Fairview Road. (Pic by Google).

----

Read More

Read More
Cancer Strategy: Services to be piloted at Whiteabbey Hospital
NewtownabbeyMotoristsPSNIBallyclare