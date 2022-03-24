Delays expected during Newtownabbey parades

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to expect some delays and asked to find an alternative route if possible.

“A parade will take place in Ballyduff on Friday (March 25) between 7pm and 9.30pm, mainly in the estate. There will be minimal disruption to Fairview Road during this time.

“In Ballyclare, a parade will start on Saturday (March 26) at 7pm leaving from Mill Road, heading down Main Street around The Square, towards Doagh Road, North End, Rashee Road, Margaret Avenue, Ballyeaston Road, then back down North End, Main Street before finishing.”

Fairview Road. (Pic by Google).