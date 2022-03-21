Delays expected during Newtownabbey resurfacing works

A road closure, which commenced at 8am today (Monday), is operating from Ballycraigy Road South to Ballycraigy Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿ The closure is to operate daily.

“An alternative route is via Antrim Road, Sandyknowes Roundabout, Ballyhenry Road, Ballyclare Road, Ballycraigy Road (vise versa).”

Ballyvesey Road. (Pic by Google).

The work is being carried out by a DfI Roads contractor.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6pm on Saturday, March 26.