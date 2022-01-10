Delays expected during Newtownabbey works

A lane closure, which commenced today (Monday), is operating from the Whitewell Road to the Mill Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The lane closure is required for resurfacing works.

“The closure is to operate daily. A diversion will operate and delays are expected.

Arthur Road. (Pic Google).

“An alternative route is via Mill Road, Shore Road and Whitewell Road.”

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6pm on Wednesday, March 16.