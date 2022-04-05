Loading...

Delays expected during Newtownabbey works

Motorists are advised that a section of the Church Road in Newtownabbey is closed to facilitate resurfacing works.

Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:02 pm

The road closure, which commenced yesterday (Monday), is operating from Mill Road Roundabout to Longwood Roundabout.

Providing an update today, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for resurfacing works. The closure is to operate daily.

“An alternative route is via: Mill Road - Shore Road - Whitewell Road.”

Church Road. (Pic by Google).

The work is being carried out by DfI Roads contractors.

Road users are advised to expect an estimated delay of over 15 minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 6pm on Friday, June 10.

