Delays expected during Newtownabbey works

A lane closure, commencing at 7pm, will operate from the junction of Glenabbey Crescent to the Abbeyglen junction.
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The lane closure is required for Translink NI Railways bridge inspections and de-vegetation works.
“The closure is to operate overnight only. The work is being carried out by Translink NI Railways.”
Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of over 15 minutes.
The work is due to be completed by 6am on Wednesday, August 3.