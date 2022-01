The lane closure, which commenced at 9.30am today (Thursday), is running from 20m left-hand side to 20m right-hand side of number 16 Main Street.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Two-way traffic lights are to operate. Delays are expected.”

The work is being carried out by Firmus Energy.

Traffic and travel.

Road users are advised to expect estimated delays of over 15 minutes.

The work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on January 13.