Delays expected during Rathcoole works

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays due to roadworks with temporary traffic lights in operation at Church Road/West Crescent in Rathcoole.

“The works will operate daily until May 15 between the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm.”

Meanwhile, road users are also advised to expect delays in the Antrim Road area.

West Crescent. (Pic by Google).

Providing an update this afternoon (Wednesday), the Departmental spokesperson added: “There are delays at times on the A6 Antrim Road towards Floral Road. There is a lane restriction and temporary traffic lights at roadworks to around 4pm this afternoon.”