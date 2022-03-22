Delays expected during Shore Road ‘NIW emergency’

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that there is a NIW emergency on the Shore Road close to Seaview Stadium.
“There will be a lane closure heading country bound. Northwood Parade will also be closed and traffic will be diverted via Northwood Road.
“Road users are advised that this incident will be ongoing for the next few days until it can be repaired. Please approach with caution as delays are expected especially at peak times.”
There are no further details at this time.
