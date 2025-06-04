Delays in Newtownabbey due to roadworks
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with delays in the Newtownabbey area today, Wednesday, June 4.
NI Water have implemented three way traffic controls at the junction of Mallusk Road and Hydepark Road to allow emergency sewer repair works, according to NI Traffic Watch.
Drivers are asked to factor delays into journey times especially as these works may impact peak travel periods.
There are delays on the Antrim Road, Mallusk due to roadworks in the area in the vicinity of the Chimney Corner Hotel.
