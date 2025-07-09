‘Delays possible’ after collision on Antrim Road, north Belfast
Motorists are advised of a traffic collision on the Antrim Road close to Fortwilliam Park, north Belfast, on Wednesday (July 9) morning.
Trafficwatch NI says delays are possible (09:45). There are no further details at this stage.
