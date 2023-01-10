Delays possible for motorists as resurfacing scheme gets underway at Toome

There could be delays for motorists over the next few weeks as a £370,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B18 Creagh Road, Toome, gets underway.

The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 900 metres from Aughrim Road to Airfield Road. A 200 metre section of the U5107 Creagh Road between Aughrim Road and Blackpark Road will also be resurfaced in conjunction with this scheme.

To facilitate the initial preparatory works a two-way traffic flow will be maintained via lane closures under traffic signal control from 8 am to 5 pm until Sunday, January 15.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson continued: "For the remainder of the resurfacing works it will then be necessary to close the Creagh Road to through traffic between Aughrim Road and Hillhead Road, from 8 am on Monday January 16 to 5pm on Sunday January 29.

Road works planned in Toome area over the next month.

"There will be clearly signed diversion routes as required and advanced warning signage for the closures.

"The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area whenever possible, to allow extra time for their journey, and to follow the alternative routes, which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closures.

"During the works access for local residents and businesses within the extent of the works, will be facilitated where possible.”

The spokesperson said completion of the work by Sunday January 29 is subject to favourable weather.

“The Department will keep the public informed of any changes. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice," he added.