'Delays possible' on Antrim Road due to burst water main

Motorists are being advised of potential delays in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley as repair works continue to fix a burst water main.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch NI website, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “In north Belfast the A6 Antrim Road is down to one lane in each direction close to the O`Neill Road junction due to a NI Water trunk main burst on Thursday evening.

"Repairs may take a few days with delays possible at peak times.”

