‘Delivering the A5 road will help save many lives’ says local MLA Colm Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said delivering the A5 road will help save many lives and “transform one of the most dangerous roads across our island.”
By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st May 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:29 BST

Speaking at the public inquiry in Omagh on Tuesday, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said: “The A5, as described today in the A5 inquiry as the most dangerous road across our island, must be upgraded without delay.

“Delivering the transformation of the A5 road will save lives, save many families the devastation and heartbreak of losing a loved one and overall make this road safer for all.

“Alongside this, the transformation of the A5 will also create better infrastructure, improved access to healthcare, improved access to rural areas, improved access to vulnerable or isolated residents, boost tourism , economic benefits through the creation of jobs and connecting the north west to the rest of Ireland.”

Pictured at the A5 public inquiry are Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy and local MLA Colm Gildernew.Pictured at the A5 public inquiry are Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy and local MLA Colm Gildernew.
Pictured at the A5 public inquiry are Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy and local MLA Colm Gildernew.

Mr Gildernew urged people to have their say in support of this vital project at the public inquiry.

