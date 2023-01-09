Derry / Londonderry and Larne railway lines travel 'severely disrupted'
Railway services on the Derry / Londonderry and Larne lines are severely disrupted this morning (Monday, January 9).
By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago
Translink said the problems had caused by “overrunning engineering works between Lanyon Place and Yorkgate.
Passengers are being advised that rail tickets will be accepted on Ulsterbus / Goldline and Metro services for the same journey.
Essential engineering works were scheduled to take place on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry train lines on Sunday (January 8).