Derry / Londonderry and Larne railway lines travel 'severely disrupted'

Railway services on the Derry / Londonderry and Larne lines are severely disrupted this morning (Monday, January 9).

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

Translink said the problems had caused by “overrunning engineering works between Lanyon Place and Yorkgate.

Passengers are being advised that rail tickets will be accepted on Ulsterbus / Goldline and Metro services for the same journey.

Essential engineering works were scheduled to take place on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry train lines on Sunday (January 8).