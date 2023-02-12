Derry-Londonderry railway line closure, bus substitution services in place between Antrim and Coleraine

Translink say the works will continue until Sunday, February 19.
It will involve a line closure between Antrim and Coleraine from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19. Bus substitution services will be in place during the closure period.
There will be no impact on rail services between Derry-Londonderry and Coleraine with normal timetables in place. Scheduled Ulsterbus services will also be operating as per normal.
The works are part of the Cullybackey Area Renewals Project which Translink say will see significant upgrades to the track and platform to maintain high quality, safe and attractive rail services.
Passengers are urged to plan ahead and check timetables before they travel as minor alterations to services may have been made to accommodate bus substitutions.
The closure has been planned during the mid-term school holidays to minimise disruption.
Anyone planning to travel is advised to check online at www.translink.co.uk or use the Journey Planner before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.