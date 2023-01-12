Derry / Londonderry railway passengers warned of delays or disruptions

Translink have warned passengers there could be possible issues due to earlier engineering works.
According to Translink’s online live journey tracker, trains appears to have been delayed at Ballymoney.
Live updates can be found here
Train services on the Derry / Londonderry line could be delayed or disrupted this morning (Thursday, January 12).
