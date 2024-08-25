Derry / Londonderry: road closed due to flooding
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have warned of a road closure in Derry / Londonderry due to flooding.
Motorists are advised that a closure is in place on the Foyle Road.
Police said on Sunday morning that the area between Foyleside roundabout and Craigavon Bridge is “impassable”.
A PSNI spokesperson urged road users to use alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.