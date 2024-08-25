Derry / Londonderry: road closed due to flooding

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Aug 2024, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have warned of a road closure in Derry / Londonderry due to flooding.

Motorists are advised that a closure is in place on the Foyle Road.

Police said on Sunday morning that the area between Foyleside roundabout and Craigavon Bridge is “impassable”.

A PSNI spokesperson urged road users to use alternative routes.

Related topics:MotoristsPolicePSNICraigavon Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.