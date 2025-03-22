Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Upper Carneal Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Carneal Road to Beltoy Road from Wednesday, March 26 at 8:00am until Friday, March 28 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Carneal Road, Loughmourne Road, Red Brae Road, Marshallstown Road, and Beltoy Road.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be lane closure from the junction with Cairncastle Road to the junction with Whin Road on Friday, March 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Whin Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from 50m south of the junction with the A2 Coast Road to 200m south of the junction with the A2 Coast Road on Thursday, March 27 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Whin Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Grace Avenue, Larne

There will be a road closure from the junction with Grace Avenue North to 200m south of junction with Grace Avenue North from Wednesday, March 26 at 9:30am until Thursday, March 27 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Grace Avenue.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Croft Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from the Cairncastle Road junction to the Weyburn Road junction on Tuesday, March 25 from 9:30am until 3:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Croft Road, Cairncastle Road, and Weyburn Road. CROFT ROAD, C0071 CAIRNCASTLE ROAD, C0072 WEYBURN ROAD

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lough Road, Larne

There will be an overnight only road closure from the junction with the A2 Larne Road to the junction with the B150 Ballystrudder Road from Monday, March 24 at 10:00pm until Tuesday, March 25 at 5:00am.

The closure is required for NIE HW plant maintenance.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Island Road Lower, Larne Road, Slaughterford Road, Islandmagee Road, Ransevyn Drive, Islandmagee Road, Ballystrudder Road, and Lough Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Agnew Street, Larne

There will be one way closure from Exchange Road to Main Street on Sunday, March 30 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Exchange Road, Victoria Road, Pound Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Glynn Road, Circular Road, Quay Street, and Main Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction of the roundabout to 200m east of the junction of the roundabout from Saturday, March 29 at 8:00am until Sunday, March 30 at 3:00pm.

The closure is required for M3 training assessments.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes expected.