Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council vow to clean up historic Quaker graveyard - littered with broken glass, condoms and drugs paraphernalia

Speeding farmer ‘under pressure because slurry spreading season was ending’

Motorists have been urged to slow down and approach the area with care.

Trafficwatch NI described the spill as being on the south-bound carriageway of the A8 Ballynure bypass.