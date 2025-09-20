Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Bridge Street, Ballymena

There will be a daily one way closure from the junction with North Road to the junction with Clonavon Terrace on Sunday, September 28 from 7:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required for NI Water - CSO duct and kiosk installation.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0523 Waveney Road, A0042 Galgorm Road, A0026 North Road, A0026 George Street, A0026 Linenhall Street, and A0026 Larne Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.