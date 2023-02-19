Register
Diversions in Lisburn following serious road traffic collision

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Prince William Road area of Lisburn following a serious traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday, February 19).

By Valerie Martin
3 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson said diversions are in place at the Prince William Road and Laurel Way.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” the spokesperson added.

A serious road traffic collision has happened in the Prince William Road area of Lisburn.
