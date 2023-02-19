A PSNI spokesperson said diversions are in place at the Prince William Road and Laurel Way.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey,” the spokesperson added.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the Prince William Road area of Lisburn following a serious traffic collision this afternoon (Sunday, February 19).
