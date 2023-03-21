The closures were confirmed this afternoon (Tuesday, March 21) on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website.
The northbound on-slip at Junction 1 Fortwilliam will be closed from the Fortwilliam Roundabout to the M2 northbound.
An alternative route suggested by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is via Fortwilliam Roundabout, Dargan Road, Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Sanyknowes Roundabout and M2 northbound.
Meanwhile, the northbound off-slip at Junction 2 Greencastle will be closed from the M2 motorway northbound to the Shore Road.
The Department has suggested an alternative route via M2 northbound, M5 northbound and the Shore Road during the closure.
The closures will operate overnight for one night only from 11pm tomorrow (Wednesday, March 22) until 6am on Thursday, March 23.