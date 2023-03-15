Motorists are being advised to expect delays of over 15 minutes following the commencement of a £365,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Upper Hightown Road.

The works, which started on Monday, March 13, extend for a distance of approximately 1,200 metres from the Crumlin Road to the Hightown Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “To help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement localised lane closures initially with a full road closure to follow when the carriageway works commence.

"The majority of the scheme will be completed during the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday. Full details of closures will be displayed in advance.

Upper Hightown Road. (Pic Google).

“Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions, all works will be completed by March 27, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

"All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

“Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect delays of over 15 minutes and allow additional time when planning any journey.”

