Diversions in place next week as roadworks get underway in Cookstown town centre

By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 15:58 BST
Motorists in the Mid Ulster area next week should keep a lookout for roadworks in the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas.

A29 Chapel Street, Cookstown - road closure from Fairhill Rd to Drum Rd.

Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - manhole cover repairs.

Closure to operate overnight other from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29.

There will be a road closure at Chapel Street in Cookstown from Friday, June 27 for planned works


Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via: diversion one: Fairhill Road, Westland Road South, Drum Road.

Diversion two: Fountain Road, Molesworth Road, Molesworth Street, Cemetery Road.


A6 Magherafelt Road, Magherafelt - lane closure Ffom Castledawson Roundabout to the Toome bridge.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - wire rope repairs on cetnral reservation.

Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27.

Traffic control to operate, delays can be expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

Meanwhile, the gas upgrade work is progressing in parts of Magherafelt town

Work is expected to move to Church Street and Castledawson Road in late June and July, with some night works scheduled.

Further works will follow on Queen Street, Union Road, Rainey Street, and Kirk Avenue in July and August.

To manage traffic flow and minimise disruption, a combination of traffic light systems, road closures, and restricted working hours will be used as required.

Emergency services access will be maintained at all times, and all relevant stakeholders will be kept informed.

