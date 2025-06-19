Diversions in place next week as roadworks get underway in Cookstown town centre
A29 Chapel Street, Cookstown - road closure from Fairhill Rd to Drum Rd.
Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - manhole cover repairs.
Closure to operate overnight other from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via: diversion one: Fairhill Road, Westland Road South, Drum Road.
Diversion two: Fountain Road, Molesworth Road, Molesworth Street, Cemetery Road.
A6 Magherafelt Road, Magherafelt - lane closure Ffom Castledawson Roundabout to the Toome bridge.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes) - wire rope repairs on cetnral reservation.
Closure to operate daily 9.30am to 4.30pm from Monday, June 23 to Friday, June 27.
Traffic control to operate, delays can be expected. The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.
Meanwhile, the gas upgrade work is progressing in parts of Magherafelt town
Work is expected to move to Church Street and Castledawson Road in late June and July, with some night works scheduled.
Further works will follow on Queen Street, Union Road, Rainey Street, and Kirk Avenue in July and August.
To manage traffic flow and minimise disruption, a combination of traffic light systems, road closures, and restricted working hours will be used as required.
Emergency services access will be maintained at all times, and all relevant stakeholders will be kept informed.