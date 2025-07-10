Diversions on key Ballymena route after two-vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:09 BST
Motorists are advised diversions are currently in place where the Kildowney Road meets the Crankill Road in Ballymena due to a two-vehicle collision.

Police are urging road users to avoid the area. There are no further details at this stage.

