Diversions on key Ballymena route after two-vehicle collision
Motorists are advised diversions are currently in place where the Kildowney Road meets the Crankill Road in Ballymena due to a two-vehicle collision.
Police are urging road users to avoid the area. There are no further details at this stage.
