Diversions: Police say Quinn's Corner in Dungannon is closed following crash

Police are warning motorists that the Woodlock Road, also known as Quinn's Corner in Dungannon, is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at Parkanour Road and Aghintober Road.

It is understood emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, are in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”