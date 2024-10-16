Diversions: Police say Quinn's Corner in Dungannon is closed following crash

Police are warning motorists that the Woodlock Road, also known as Quinn's Corner in Dungannon, is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place at Parkanour Road and Aghintober Road.
It is understood emergency services, including the Air Ambulance NI, are in attendance.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”