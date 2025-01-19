Diversions: road closed in Mid Ulster following traffic collision
Motorists are advised Moore Street, Aughnacloy, is closed at present (Sunday, January 19) due to a road traffic collision.
Police say local diversions are in place and drivers are urged to avoid the area.
They added: “We would ask that any motorists crossing the border from ROI into the area divert at the Old Monaghan Road towards Clogher, avoiding the town completely.”
