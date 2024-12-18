Residents and commuters are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys as the start date for the next phase of the Shore Road sewer relining works has been confirmed by Northern Ireland Water.

The project – which has already seen over half a kilometre of the brick sewer relined between Fortwilliam Park and Keadyville Avenue – will recommence in the Seaview area under lane closures.

Robert McLean, NI Water Senior Project Manager, stated the scheme is “an essential programme of work to reinforce the old Victorian wastewater network and help reduce the risk of out of sewer flooding.”

He explained: “The next phase of work will get underway on Monday, January 6 2025 adjacent to St Vincent Street/Seaview. To carry out the work as safely as possible, city-bound lanes at Seaview will need to be closed.

How the sewers looked before phase 1 of the relining works in the Shore Road area of north Belfast. (Pic: NI Water).

"Two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) will be controlled around the working area via temporary traffic lights. The traffic lights will be manned during peak hours – morning and evening – and will be in operation for approximately three weeks. We’d assure the public that every effort will be made to remove the traffic lights as quickly as possible.

“To facilitate the traffic light set up, the Shore Road junctions at Northwood Parade and St Vincent Street will also be closed with diversion routes signposted. The country-bound bus stop opposite St Aubyn Street will be moved approximately 50m towards the city away from the traffic light set up and parking restrictions may be implemented in certain areas.”

Robert added: “Once the section adjacent to St Vincent Street/Seaview has been completed, the traffic lights will be removed and the remainder of the relining work in this area will be completed under a contraflow system with two-way traffic maintained.

How the sewers now look following phase 1 of the relining scheme in the Shore Road area of north Belfast. (Pic: NI Water).

“We’d kindly ask that residents, businesses and the wider public take care around any works area and allow extra time for their journeys.

“NI Water and our project team from Murphy Dawson WAM and AECOM is hugely grateful to residents, businesses and road users for their patience and support during these vital network improvements on Shore Road.

“The work will provide a more robust network that will help protect against sewer collapses and out-of-sewer flooding in this part of Belfast.”