Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died following a collision in Downpatrick on Sunday, July 28.

The man was the rider of a motorbike which collided with a car at around 4pm.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said “We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

