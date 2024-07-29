Downpatrick: witnesses sought following fatal Co Down collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have confirmed a man in his 50s has died following a collision in Downpatrick on Sunday, July 28.
The man was the rider of a motorbike which collided with a car at around 4pm.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit said “We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.
"We’re particularly keen to hear from two other motorcyclists travelling along the same road around the time of the collision. Please call 101, quoting 1161 28/07/24.”