Downpatrick’s Killyleagh Road closed after serious traffic collision
Motorists are advised that the Killyleagh Road, Downpatrick, is closed due to a serious road traffic collision
Police say diversions are in place at Finnebrogue Road and Island Road, however, “where possible, you should avoid the area entirely”.
