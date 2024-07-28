Downpatrick’s Killyleagh Road closed after serious traffic collision

Published 28th Jul 2024
Motorists are advised that the Killyleagh Road, Downpatrick, is closed due to a serious road traffic collision

Police say diversions are in place at Finnebrogue Road and Island Road, however, “where possible, you should avoid the area entirely”.

