Driver in 'serious' condition after being trapped in car near Maghera

Police are appealing for information about the crash on the Fivemilestraight.

Sergeant Wilson said: “At approximately 8.10pm on Friday, August 5, officers attended the scene after a car had collided with a property in the area.

“The driver of the vehicle was trapped and injured, requiring hospital treatment for his injuries which are now believed to be serious.

“Thankfully, the homeowner avoided injury as a result of the collision – but extensive damage was caused to his property.

“A black Range Rover Evoque at the scene was also significantly damaged but there was no one in the vehicle on officers’ arrival.

“We understand two males were witnessed fleeing from the Range Rover Evoque which had been reported as stolen from a property on the Coolnasillagh Road, Maghera earlier that evening.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Five Mile Straight during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of this incident or saw the two males, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1666 of 05/08/22.”