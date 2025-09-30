Drivers have been advised to seek another route for their journeys following a road traffic collision (RTC) between Carrickfergus and Larne.

Police and other emergency services responded to a report of the single vehicle RTC on the Watch Hill Road shortly after 2pm on Tuesday September 30.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There have been no reports of any serious injuries at this time; however, the road remains closed to allow for repairs to a telegraph pole to be carried out.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”