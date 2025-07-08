Dromore: slipway to A1 closed following road traffic collision
The southbound slipway to the A1 on the Banbridge Road in Dromore is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision.
Police say motorists should expect delays in the area and seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.
