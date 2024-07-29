Drumquin: Dooish Road closed after traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised the Dooish Road in Drumquin is closed after a road traffic collision
Police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route for their journeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.