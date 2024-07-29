Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious road traffic collision in Drumquin on Monday (July 29) evening.

Police received a report at approximately 7.50pm of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2024 Suzuki S-Cross on the Dooish Road

Inspector Laird said: “Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services who provided first aid at the scene to a man, aged in his 60s, who was the driver of the vehicle. There were no other passengers.

“The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries – he remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The Dooish Road which was closed for a period to allow for further enquiries – has now fully reopened to motorists.