Travellers flying from Dublin airport are being advised of security regulations coming into effect on September 1.

The EU has made some temporary changes to airport regulations regarding the carrying of liquids in hand luggage which will come into play on that date.

For passengers travelling through both terminals at Dublin airport, these changes mean all departing passengers must be prepared to remove all liquids, aerosols and gels (LAGs) from their hand luggage prior to screening, with all LAGs to be under 100mls.

The rules are slightly different for passengers depending on which terminal they are going through.

The EU has made some temporary changes to airport regulations regarding the carrying of liquids in hand luggage which will come into play on Sunday, September 1. Picture: unsplash

In Terminal 1, all liquids must be under 100mls, put into a clear 1 litre bag (20cm x 20cm) and placed visibly within the security tray. Each passenger is limited to a single 1 litre bag only. Large electrical items such as laptops and tablets should be removed from bags and placed in the security tray.

In Terminal 2, all liquids must be under 100mls, put into a clear bag(s), and placed visibly in the security tray. However, in Terminal 2 there is no limit on the number of bags or 100mls containers that a passenger can take through, while all electrical items can be left in hand luggage.

Dublin Airport managing director Gary McLean said: "These changes, which apply to all airports in Ireland and Europe with C3 scanners, are being introduced at a time when the roll-out of new C3 scanners is ongoing at Dublin Airport. That roll-out is at different stages in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, which means the guidance for passengers is slightly different depending on what terminal they are departing from.

"In Terminal 2, all of the security lanes in operation are now fitted with new C3 scanners, so all passengers are assured of using a C3 scanner. However, in Terminal 1, due to the age of the building, the roll-out is taking slightly longer, so it cannot be guaranteed whether a passenger will go through a lane with C3 scanners installed or the older technology. As previously communicated, the rollout of C3 scanners across both terminals is on track for completion by October 2025.

"We want all passengers to have a smooth journey through Dublin airport. By following our advice and preparing in advance for security screening, passengers can prevent unnecessary delays in getting through to their flight.

Further details on how best to prepare for airport security can be found on the Dublin Airport website.

"Passengers’ safety and security remain our top priorities and we thank passengers for their understanding as we introduce these changes and as the roll-out of the fantastic new C3 scanning technology continues at pace at Dublin Airport. We hope that these temporary restrictions are only in place for a short period and that the EU will be able to lift them as soon as possible.

"Passengers should keep an eye on our social media channels and website for further updates.”