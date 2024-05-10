Dunadry: Belfast Road reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 10th May 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 15:11 BST
Motorists are advised the Belfast Road, Dunadry, has now reopened after an earlier traffic collision on Friday, May 10.

Police attended the scene of the two-vehicle incident during which the road was blocked for a period.

