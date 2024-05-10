Dunadry: Belfast Road reopens after earlier collision
Motorists are advised the Belfast Road, Dunadry, has now reopened after an earlier traffic collision on Friday, May 10.
Police attended the scene of the two-vehicle incident during which the road was blocked for a period.
