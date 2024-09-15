Dundrod: Leathemstown Road reopens after earlier collision
Police are advising motorists the Leathemstown Road, Dundrod has fully reopened.
The road had been closed between the junctions with Tullyrusk Road and Hannahstown Road after a traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, September 15.
