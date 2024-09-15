Dundrod: Leathemstown Road reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Sep 2024, 17:39 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 08:45 GMT
Police are advising motorists the Leathemstown Road, Dundrod has fully reopened.

The road had been closed between the junctions with Tullyrusk Road and Hannahstown Road after a traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, September 15.

