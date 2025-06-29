Dungannon: Motorists warned of potential danger at junction

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Jun 2025, 08:22 BST
Motorists are being warned of a potential danger at a junction in Dungannon.

Trafficwatch NI reported just before 7am on Sunday that all the traffic signals on William Street at its junction with Greer Street are out of action.

Drivers are urged to slow down and be prepared to stop and give way until repairs can be carried out.

