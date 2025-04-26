Dungannon: motorists warned of potential danger on Ballygawley Road
Road-users are being warned of a potential danger in the Dungannon area.
Trafficwatch NI has reported there is an issue with the traffic signals on the Ballygawley Road.
Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the traffic lights are repaired.
