Dungannon: motorists warned of potential danger on Ballygawley Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road-users are being warned of a potential danger in the Dungannon area.

Trafficwatch NI has reported there is an issue with the traffic signals on the Ballygawley Road.

Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the traffic lights are repaired.

Related topics:Drivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice