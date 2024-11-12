Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Dungannon are appealing for information after a road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian around 5pm on Tuesday (November 12) .

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The collision occurred on the Granville Road, Dungannnon, just outside of the industrial estate, where a pedestrian was knocked down by a white Ford Transit van.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and can provide dashcam footage or if you witnessed the incident occur, please contact police on 101 quoting incident reference number 1281 12/11/24."