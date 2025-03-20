Dungannon: police renew appeal over collision that claimed life of teenage (18) driver
Detective Sergeant Braiden, said: “At approximately 10.50pm on Tuesday 4th March, a report was received that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.
“The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, sadly died a short time later in hospital.”
The victim of the road tragedy was named locally as Callum Quinn.
Detective Sergeant Braiden added: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Coalisland Road area, between 10.35pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday 4th March, and has dash-cam footage to make contact with us.”
Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1775 04/03/25.